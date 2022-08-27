Octopus Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $39,575.49 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $39,575.49 and $17,712.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00086747 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

