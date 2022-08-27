Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,638.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $73,638.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.69 or 1.00047829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00054353 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026063 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.