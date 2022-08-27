OIN Finance Trading Down 20.7% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $781,938.82 and approximately $19,019.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,104.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00128592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00086201 BTC.

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

