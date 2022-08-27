Ontology Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $207.53 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00100654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029708 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

