Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
OPWEF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Opawica Explorations
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.