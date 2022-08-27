Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

OPWEF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Opawica Explorations

Further Reading

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

