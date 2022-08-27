Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Open Text worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,268,000 after buying an additional 1,158,271 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Open Text by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 563,662 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Open Text by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,919,000 after purchasing an additional 316,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Open Text by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 263,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

