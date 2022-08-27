Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,144 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $206.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.