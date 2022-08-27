Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $676.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

