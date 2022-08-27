Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,578 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,923 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.