Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $86.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 631,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.