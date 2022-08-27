Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $86.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 631,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

