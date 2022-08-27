Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

