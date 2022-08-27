Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,422.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.56. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $477.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.