Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Trading Down 4.0 %

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

