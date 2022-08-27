Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

