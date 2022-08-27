Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,620 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $286.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

