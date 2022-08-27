Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,805 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 129,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,422,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $563.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

