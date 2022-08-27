Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

