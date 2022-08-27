Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $531.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

