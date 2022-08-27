Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,007 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

