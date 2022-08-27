Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,227,000 after buying an additional 112,167 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,885,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

