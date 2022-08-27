Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $288.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $298.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

