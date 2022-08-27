Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,416 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,988 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of COIN stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.