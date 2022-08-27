Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

