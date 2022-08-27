Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,975,000 after acquiring an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.