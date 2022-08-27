Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 10,065 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

