Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after buying an additional 625,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

DGRO opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.