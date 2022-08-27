Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE MAA opened at $173.88 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

