Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,087 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

