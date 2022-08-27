Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

