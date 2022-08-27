Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 464,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,882. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

