Oraichain Token (ORAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $636,647.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications."

