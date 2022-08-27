Orca (ORCA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.32 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Orca has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $3.32 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Orca

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,169,413 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orca

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.