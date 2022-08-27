Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $71.04 million and $4.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

