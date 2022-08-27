Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 2.9%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 8,607,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,586,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Oriole Resources

(Get Rating)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.