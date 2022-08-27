Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.94

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.94 and traded as low as C$2.83. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 345,213 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.67 million and a PE ratio of -189.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,040. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at C$271,188.82. Also, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,040. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $181,450.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.