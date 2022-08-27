Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $75.23 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

