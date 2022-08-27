Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 2,382.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OXUS remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

