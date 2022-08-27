Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $237,767.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,198,844 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

