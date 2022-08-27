Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 156,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

