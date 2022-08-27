Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.80. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 13,500 shares.

Pacific Green Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.