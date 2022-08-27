PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 11.0 %
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
