PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 11.0 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PagSeguro Digital

Several analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

