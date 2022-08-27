PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 9,508,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,034. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 27.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

