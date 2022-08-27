PancakeSwap Price Tops $3.79 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $546.52 million and approximately $45.35 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00018825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 325,220,371 coins and its circulating supply is 144,142,628 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.