Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 1,832,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Parex Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PARXF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

