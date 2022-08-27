Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Avi Geller Acquires 54,644 Shares

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Avi Geller bought 54,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $71,037.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTTA stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

