PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Capitalization of $588.17 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $588.17 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,729.47 or 0.08617934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 340,090 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
