PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Capitalization of $588.17 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $588.17 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,729.47 or 0.08617934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 340,090 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

