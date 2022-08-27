PayAccept (PAYT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $559,749.03

PayAccept (PAYT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PayAccept has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $559,749.03 and approximately $30,844.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayAccept alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.