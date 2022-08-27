Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

