Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Axonics makes up 1.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,374,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 374,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Trading Down 3.1 %

AXNX stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock worth $10,906,241 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

