Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 156,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 90,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. 760,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

